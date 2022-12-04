SPORTSWORLD

Doctors say soccer legend Pele’s condition stable

Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, 82, is stable and his condition has not worsened in the past 24 hours after he was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo for a chemotherapy evaluation for colon cancer, his doctors have reported.

The three-time world champion, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, “continues treatment and remains stable”, said doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

“He has had a good response to a urinary infection, without his condition worsening in the past 24 hours,” the doctors added.

Pele was admitted last Tuesday for a chemotherapy evaluation.

The legend, known as “O Rei” (The King), posted a message on social media on Thursday to thank fans for the tributes paid to him and his career at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Pele, considered one of the greatest players of the 20th century by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), underwent cancer treatment after a tumor in his colon was discovered in September 2021 and removed.

Last February, the former soccer player began chemotherapy to treat the disease.

