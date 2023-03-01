As per estimates, about one lakh people could not be treated in Jharkhand on Wednesday as around 14,000 government and private doctors went on a strike demanding security.

Although emergency services have been kept operational, OPD and routine treatment came to a standstill in the state on Wednesday. The doctors staged dharnas at the hospitals and medical colleges in support of their demands.

The one-day strike was called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Jharkhand Health Services Association (JHSA) to protest against the recent incidents of assault, abuse and intimidation of doctors in Garhwa, Ranchi, Bokaro, Jamtara, Dhanbad and Lohardaga districts of the state.

The IMA said that it will resort to an indefinite strike if immediate action is not taken on the implementation of the Medical Protection Act and other demands.

More than 2,000 people are treated daily in the OPD of RIMS Ranchi, which is the biggest hospital in the state.

A large number of patients had gathered at the hospital on Wednesday as well, but there were no doctors to treat them.

OPD services at private clinics and hospitals also remained closed and only the pre-admitted indoor patients were attended to.

OPD services were also reported closed in medical colleges located at Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Palamu and Dumka.

State IMA Secretary Pradeep Singh said that they were forced to take this decision, as the government had not taken any concrete step in implementing the Medical Protection Act despite promising the same.

Singh said that how would the doctors be able to save the patients if they themselves are not safe.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the law and order situation cannot be questioned because of the incidents of attacks on doctors.

He said that the government is sensitive to the doctors’ demands and the issue will be resolved soon after holding discussions.

