Medical experts have warned people against taking stomach acidity lightly and advised them not to take over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

Dr N.S. Verma, a senior doctor of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said, “About 80 per cent of people suffer from acidity at some point in their lives. This is related to what they eat, their physical activity and their sleep pattern. Too much sugar intake and having spicy and fried food are the most common mistakes we make every day that cause gastro problems.”

Dr R.K. Sharma, of Medanta Hospital, said, “Hyperacidity-related disorders are very common and faced by majority of the population in India.”

The doctors said people should maintain a diet plan, sleep adequately and ensure they use gadgets in a limited manner.

“Continuous usage of mobile phones while working from home has developed the habit of unnecessary munching which is another reason for acidity among a large population,” said Dr Verma.

