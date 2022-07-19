Popular broadcasters Channel 4 have shared their plans for a documentary series on the exiting Prime Minister Boris Johnson even as the competition for his successor is heating up in Britain.

As per reports, the documentary is titled, ‘Boris’ and it will be one-hour long segments divided into four parts and it will “hear from both his friends and foes to uncover his genuine nature through a combination of rare archive material and with access to people with personal knowledge of Johnson throughout the years.”

The documentary will take the viewers back to the time when Boris Johnson defeated former PM David Cameron for the school captain position at Eton; it will also cover his campaign for becoming the student president at Oxford. The documentary will chronicle Johnson’s ascent to power which started with his election win as the mayor of London.

Ian Katz, the chief programming officer at Channel 4 said, “However the tale of Boris Johnson’s political career ends, he has done more to reshape Britain and the structure of our politics than any other modern political figure.”

The aim of this groundbreaking docu-series is to show an explanation for all the things that influenced a young man who wanted to rule the world and then came to believe that he alone could defy all the rules of political gravity.

Meanwhile in the autumn of 2022, Sky is all set to premiere Michael Winterbottom’s series, a drama, titled, ‘This England’. In this show, actor Kenneth Branagh will essay the role of Boris Johnson, as per reports.

