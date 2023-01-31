ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Docu-series on Yash Chopra’s legacy titled ‘The Romantics’ to drop on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix is to celebrate late filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production banner Yash Raj Films’ rich cultural legacy of 50 years in a new docu-series titled ‘The Romantics’.

Netflix will globally release ‘The Romantics’ on February 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like ‘Silsila’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Chandni’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

The star-studded, four-part docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood a household name globally

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchise.

Sharing details on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India shared: “Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra’s films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we’re partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences.”

“The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood’s film history.”

YRF is currently at an all-time high with their latest release ‘Pathaan’, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe.

