One of the most revered actors of Hindi cinema Rishi Kapoor will be featured in the upcoming docu-series ‘The Romantics’. The streaming series celebrates the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, along with his production house YRF’s legacy and its impact on Indian pop-culture over the last 50 years.

The late actor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then the latter’s son, Aditya Chopra in films like ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), ‘Fanaa’ and ‘Hum Tum’. In the new series, Rishi Kapoor will be seen speaking about his close relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duo in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic films.

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated film-maker, Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchises.

Director of the series, Smriti Mundhra shared: “Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I’ll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared.”

The four-part docu-series will also feature 35 personalities, including the mega-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma to name a few, who have closely worked with the studio conglomerate through its 50 year glorious existence.

Interestingly, the reclusive studio head, Aditya Chopra has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’.

‘The Romantics’ will drop on Netflix on February 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India.

20230203-130603