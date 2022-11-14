ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ to drop on Dec 8 on Netflix

NewsWire
0
0

Streaming giant Netflix’s short documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ will premiere on December 8.

The short documentary was screened last week at the U.S.’ largest and prestigious documentary festival – DOC NYC 2022 Film Festival on November 10. The DOC NYC celebrates and supports the cultural shift of how documentary storytelling is flourishing like never before.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is a heartwarming story of an indigenous couple who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu to look after. The story follows the couple’s journey as they relentlessly work to ensure Raghu’s recovery and survival.

The short documentary beautifully stitches the tale of how the couple falls in love with the majestic creature in the course of time. Set against the background of life in the wild spaces of South India, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable wild spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

Producer Guneet Monga shared: “It is heartwarming and highlights the beautiful connection we share with not just nature but also other living beings on this planet alongside the beauty of wildlife and wild spaces in Southern India.”

This short documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves. The short documentary is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

20221114-164004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chiranjeevi treats British Deputy High Commissioner to Telugu delicacies

    Arijit Singh to perform live for the first time after Covid...

    In audience in 2017, Yogita Bihani returns to ‘The Kapil Sharma...

    Ayushmann’s biggest regret: Not getting to meet Kishore Kumar