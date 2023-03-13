INDIA

Does Allah listen only if Azaan is played on loudspeakers: K’taka BJP MLA

Former Minister and BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa has stirred a fresh controversy in Karnataka by stating that “does Allah listen only if the Azaan prayers are played on loudspeakers”.

Speaking at a rally organised as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday, Eshwarappa said, “Will Allah listen only if the prayers are done through loudspeakers”.

The statement went viral on social media on Monday.

While delivering the speech at Shanthinagar in Kavoor near Mangaluru, Eshwarappa said, “Wherever I go, this is a headache,” he said.

“We call people who need to be heard through loudspeakers as deaf. The Supreme Court had given the order in this regard. This problem is going to be solved. There shall be no doubts in this regard,” Eshwarappa maintained.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to respect all religions. But, will Allah listen to prayers only if done on loudspeakers?

“We also carry out worship in our temples. Sholaks and bhajans are performed. Even we have more devoutness and respect towards God than them.

“If at all there is any country which saves religion it is only India,” he maintained.

