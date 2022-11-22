Monday was a day that will always be remembered for opener Narayan Jagadeesan and the Tamil Nadu side breaking a plethora of records in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Playing against Arunachal Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in their Group C match of India’s premier 50-over domestic competition, Jagadeesan set the world record for the highest-ever individual score in List A cricket by smashing a 141-ball 277, hitting 25 fours and 15 sixes at a strike-rate of 196.45.

Jagadeesan’s opening wicket partnership of 416 with B. Sai Sudharsan, who made 154 off 102 balls, hitting 19 fours and two sixes, is also a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in List ‘A’ cricket.

Due to Jagadeesan’s record-shattering innings and his mammoth partnership with Sudharsan, Tamil Nadu posted a gigantic 506/2 in 50 overs, making it the highest-ever team total in List A cricket and eventually won by a whopping 435 runs.

Though India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was pleased over Jagadeesan and his state team charting new records in List A cricket, the veteran cricketer asked if it was fair for Arunachal Pradesh being made to face against an elite and way more superior team like Tamil Nadu.

“WORLD RECORD alert What an amazing effort by @Jagadeesan_200. Couldn’t be happier for him. Big things await #5outta5 Sai Sudarshan what an amazing tournament so far. This opening combo is killing it. Well done boys @TNCACricket #VijayHazareTrophy,” wrote Karthik in his congratulatory tweet.

Ten minutes later, Karthik wrote in another tweet, “Also on another side note. Does it make sense to have the northeast teams play the elite teams in the league phase? It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can’t they have a separate group and then qualify?”

The ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has 38 teams participating in the tournament, divided into five groups. While Groups A, B, and C have eight teams each, Groups D and E have seven teams each.

Every group features a team from the Northeast region, but none of them have got a single victory under their belt and are languishing at the bottom of their respective groups. North-east sides, along with Uttarakhand and Puducherry, made their Vijay Hazare Trophy debut in the 2018/19 season.

20221122-063201