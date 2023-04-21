INDIA

‘Does milk & lemon juice ever mix’: Raje on collusion claims with Gehlot (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Lashing out at former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot for claiming that she is in collusion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP leader and ex-CM Vasundhara Raje has said “milk and lemon juice does not mix together”.

Earlier this month, Pilot had criticised Gehlot over corruption issues, and also accused the government led by the veteran Congress leader of not taking any action against Raje over corruption cases.

Responding to Pilot’s claims, Raje, while speaking at a programme during her visit to Bishnoi Samaj temple in Suratgarh on Thursday, asked “does milk and lemon juice ever mix”?

“Many people have been deliberately telling that ‘we (she and Gehlot) have met, and there is a collusion between us’. How is this possible with someone with whom principles and ideology do not match?” she wondered.

She further said “how a collusion with someone is possible from whom indecent language is heard everyday”.

The former Rajasthan chief minister also criticised the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over several issues, including the price rise.

“The Bishnoi community believes in forgiveness. But one who is not worth forgiving should not be forgiven. Also, corruption is a kind of theft. Support only such people who can do good to the entire society, so that we can serve you again,” she said.

20230421-171606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman having 2 kids elopes with teenage girl to ‘marry’, FIR...

    Snakes rescued from Agra Fort, Taj Mahal neighbourhood

    Customer stabs three Kerala liquor vend staff, two critical

    KCR’s daughter hits back at Telangana Governor