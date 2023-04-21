INDIA

‘Does milk & lemon juice ever mix’: Raje on collusion claims with Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has criticised Congress leader Sachin Pilot for claiming that she is in collusion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying “milk and lemon juice does not mix together”.

“Many people have been deliberately telling that ‘we (she and Gehlot) have met, and there is a collusion between us’. How is this possible with someone with whom principles and ideology do not match? Does milk and lemon juice ever mix?” she wondered.

The BJP leader said this while speaking at a programme during her visit to Bishnoi Samaj temple in Suratgarh on Thursday.

The former chief minister also criticised the opposition while hitting out at the Gehlot-led Congress government over price rises in the state.

“The Bishnoi community believes in forgiveness. But one who is not worth forgiving should not be forgiven. Also, corruption is a kind of theft. Support only such people who can do good to the entire society, so that we can serve you again,” she said.

