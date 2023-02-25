INDIA

Dog, 2 bikes fall into pit as road caves in Delhi

A dog and two bikes fell into a pit after a portion of a road collapsed in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area.

The video of the incident was doing rounds on social media.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at around 12.45 p.m. and two bikes and a dog fell inside the pit.

In the video, a bike and a dog, who was sitting near the bike, are seen falling into the pit. A moment later, when spectators rush to check to the spot, another section of the road caved in and the second bike parked around fell into the pit.

“Two bike and a dog fell in a hole, however, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The road has been repaired,” said a senior police official.

