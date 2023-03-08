A dog was beaten to death in a Greater Noida society allegedly by three to four guards and an FIR has been filed against them and a member of the welfare association, the police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, a woman resident filed a complaint on March 6 that a stray dog, which she and some others used to feed, had been killed on March 4 by the guards and its corpse was flung away, all at the behest of an office-bearer of the welfare association.

The police said the FIR under Sections 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the IPC and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was lodged at Beta 2 police station. A probe is on to identify the accused.

20230308-225801