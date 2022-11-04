Six health workers have been terminated after a viral video showed a stray dog licking blood of an injured person inside the emergency ward of Kushinagar district hospital.

Kushinagar district magistrate, S. Raj Lingam issued the termination orders. He has sought an explanation from the chief medical superintendent and two medical officers.

The district magistrate has also ordered an ADM-ranked officer to verify the incident and initiated the action after the report was received.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, has ordered a probe into the glaring lapse.

The health department officials said, a 25-year-old, identified as Bittu, was injured in a road accident on the night of November 1 near a village under the Jathan police station of Kushinagar.

He was admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward.

A viral video showed a stray dog licking blood from his wounds.

“The incident tarnished the image of the district and that is why services of six health workers were terminated,” the district magistrate said.

Chief medical superintendent Dr S.K. Rai said that the patient had fallen down from his bed while the staff on duty were talking to other patients.

In the meantime, a stray dog sneaked inside the hospital emergency and someone made a video of the entire incident and uploaded it on social media.

20221104-085003