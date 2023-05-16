INDIA

Dogs disappeared from Munger after Lalan Singh’s meat-rice party: BJP leader

Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday alleged that a large number of dogs disappeared from Munger district after the mutton-rice party of JD-U national President Lalan Singh.

“I have fought municipal bodies election from Munger and know a large number of people there. They have claimed that the dogs are not visible on the streets of Munger after the mutton-rice party of Lalan Singh. I want the authorities to investigate whether dog meat was served or not at the party,” Sinha, an MLA from Lakhisarai district which adjoins Munger district, said.

“The organisers of the mutton-rice party claimed that thousands of people had eaten food there. It is a matter of investigation to find out the nature of meat eaten by the people,” Sinha said.

His statement came soon after JD-U state President Umesh Kushwaha threatened legal action against state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary for alleging that Lalan Singh had served liquor at the party in his Lok Sabha constituency in Munger last week.

“I have given an ultimatum of a couple of days to Samrat Chaudhary to prove liquor was served in the party. If he fails to prove that, he should apologise for making such a wild allegation. If he would neither prove liquor being served in the party nor apologises for his wild allegation, we will take legal action against him for maligning the image of Lalan Singh,” Kushwaha said.

