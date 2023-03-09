INDIA

Dogs kill wild stag in K’taka’s Chitradurga

NewsWire
0
0

A pack of stray dogs killed a stag after it strayed into a residential area from a nearby forest in this district of the state, sources said on Thursday.

According to authorities, the incident had taken place near Sasimara Kavalu near Bakkambudi village in Challakere taluk. The stag, popularly known as Krishna Mruga,

was attacked by dogs and suffered severe wounds.

The locals, who noticed it, rushed to the spot and rescued the stag. Though veterinary doctors from the forest department administered treatment, the animal succumbed to its injuries.

The authorities said that the wild animal had died of a heart attack.

An investigation is underway.

20230309-124206

