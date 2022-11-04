INDIA

Dog’s leg cut off, BJP leader lodges complaint

A local BJP leader in Aligarh has lodged a complaint against an unidentified person who brutalised her pet dog.

According to the complaint lodged by Preeti Varshney at the Gandhi Park police station, her pet dog Sheru had been missing since the past two days and when he returned, one of his legs was found severed, apparently, with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police sent the dog for medical examination and have started investigations.

Yashpal Singh, in charge of the Gandhi Park police station, said that the case had been registered under relevant sections and the police were investigating the matter to identify the accused.

