A two-day meeting is taking stock of security and safety issues related to the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022 to be held in Doha from November 21 to December 18.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Security Last Mile Conference, that kicked off on Sunday, is being organised by the Safety & Security Operations Committee (SSOC) of the Security Committee, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

While addressing the opening session of the meeting, FIFA Director of Security Helmut Spahn said that Qatar’s efforts are outstanding, adding that safety and security plans have been so far signed in and all the objectives will be achieved.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Safety & Security Operations Committee head, Brig Ibrahim Khalil Al-Mohannadi said that the country is ready to launch a safe and exceptional tournament, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

He added that the International Police Cooperation Center (IPCC) has been established, and all the countries that qualified for the World Cup were invited to cooperate and sign a memorandum of understanding regarding participation in the IPCC, while the remaining three countries are in the annex, QNA added.

20220522-232202