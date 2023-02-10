New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANSlife) One of the longest-running and most eagerly-awaited events in Qatar’s yearly social calendar, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), will be sponsored by Qatar Airways would sponsor the 2023 edition. More than 30,000 guests from all over the world are anticipated in Qatar as a result of the distinctive business-to-consumer event that takes place yearly in the Gulf region.

At the six-day DJWE, which will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre in Qatar from February 20-25, visitors will be awed by the exquisite craftsmanship of more than 500 internationally renowned jewellery and watch brands.

Speaking at a press conference to announce this year’s DJWE, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker said: “Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is just the beginning of a fabulous February with a unique calendar of events one after the other starting with the announcement of the 19th edition of the DJWE, one of the longest-running and most anticipated events in Qatar’s annual programme of national events. Our aim is getting February off to a flying start announcing sponsorship deals designed to build on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy along with special holiday packages designed to promote destination Doha and celebrate Doha based events.”

During the press conference, His Excellency, Akbar Al Baker highlighted some of the major events coming to Doha this year, starting with a Fabulous February calendar and introduced innovative packages to support tourism to Qatar with a number of world class events throughout 2023. Details will be available on the website along with promotional codes:

Women’s Tennis – The annual Qatar TotalEnergies Open takes place from 13 – 18 February featuring many of the world’s best female tennis players.

On 14 February, Valentine’s Day, Egyptian singer Amr Diab will be at Nammos Beach Club at Al Maha Island for a special performance.

Men’s tennis – The annual Qatar ExxonMobil Open which takes place from 20 – 26 February attracting some of the top talent in the men’s game.

Then a beautiful tribute to Arabian horses takes place from 23 – 25 February when the Commercial Bank CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines 2023 featuring some of the best local and international equestrian athletes visits Doha.

Leaving the best for last, later in the month of February, Qatar Airways will be co-hosting an exceptional event that is a prelude to the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix taking place in October, stay tuned for more exciting details in the coming days.

According to Qatar’s 2030 vision, which sets a goal of hosting six million visitors annually by that year, Qatar Airways is stepping up its efforts to support the development of Qatar’s leisure and hospitality industry by bringing in more guests. By providing all of its customers with exclusive promotional packages during the month of February, the airline demonstrated its support for the cause. If Doha is the end destination, travellers who book any package through Qatar Airways will receive $100 off all flight + hotel packages per person per booking and 10 per cent off the overall package.

The creative packages will promote tourism to Qatar at a variety of top-tier events in 2023. The website will have information as well as coupon vouchers.

Qatar Airways Special Packages:

DJWE 2023 Package Promo Code:

DJWE23

visitqatar.com

Promo Code:

QT100 for $100 off Doha packages

WINTER2023 for the 10% off on flights + hotel packages to any destination

