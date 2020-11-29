Doha negotiators have agreed on rules: Taliban

A Taliban spokesperson has said that negotiators from both sides for the Afghan peace process have agreed on procedural rules with 21 items for the the talks to proceed, the media reported.

“The procedure of Intra-Afghan negotiations between the negotiating teams was completed and finalized in 21 articles on the 15th of November,” TOLO News quoted spokesperson Mohammad Naeem as saying in a tweet on Saturday.

Last week, sources reported a breakthrough in the talks and said both sides have agreed to include the US-Taliban agreement, UN endorsements for the Afghan peace process, commitments of the negotiating teams and the will of the Afghan people as the base for upcoming negotiations.

The peace negotiations between teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban started on September 12.

However, no direct talks have started because of disagreements on procedural rules for the negotiations, TOLO News reported.

Violence continues and appears to be escalating since the talks began.

The Taliban has staged attacks on the centers of at least 50 districts in 16 provinces following the signing of the peace deal with the US in February, according to officials.

