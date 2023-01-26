American rapper Doja Cat has baffled fans after stepping out with facial hair for her latest wacky look at Haute Couture Week in Paris – days after her crystal ‘inferno’.

It was only earlier this week that the Say So songstress, 27, stunned followers after she was hand-set with more than 30,000 Swarovski stones, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But she continued her couture chaos, sending fashion fans into a frenzy with another bold look – and it’s already been dubbed “iconic” by some. She was photographed wearing a long brown coat, with matching trousers – finishing off the classic look with a green and white shirt and blue-tinted sunglasses.

Stuck on her face was a fake moustache, goatee and eyebrows, as followers say she is “bringing all the fun to couture week”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, her look was seemingly in response to some who didn’t like her head-to-toe bright red look this week as Doja released a short message on Instagram.

“If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf,” she wrote before stepping out in her new get-up.

Followers flocked to Twitter to air their thoughts on her latest look, with one saying: “I don’t care what anyone says. For the future of fashion and creativity, we’ve got to continue inviting Doja Cat and people like her who go above and beyond to put true intent behind every single look no matter who they are wearing.”

Another wrote: “Doja Cat goes to the best Haute Couture shows and still finds a way to steal the show.” While a third said: “Doja keeping Paris fashion week interesting and fun.”

