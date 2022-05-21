American rapper Doja Cat is to quit vaping after tonsil surgery left her “crying for hours”.

The 26-year-old pop star ended up in hospital on Thursday to have an abscess removed from her left tonsil but “cried for hours” after the surgery and the next day vowed to give up using electronic cigarettes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In a tweet, she said: “I cried and it hurt a lot but im ok. Im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that. im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it.”

The ‘Kiss Me More’ hitmaker previously explained that she had been on a course of antibiotics but combined them with alcohol which had left her with a “growth” at the back of her throat.

She tweeted: “My whole throat is f***** so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon,. I was taking f—in’ antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty-ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

The Grammy Award winning star, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, with part of her stage name coming from a strain of marijuana, previously smoked cigarettes, but claimed it became “unbearable” to use them after suffering a “bad trip” with psychedelic drug acid.

Back in 2021, she said: “Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while. My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits. I’m a very habitual person. I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took.

“I haven’t been able to smoke a cigarette since then. It’s unbearable to smoke one. It’s very interesting how that worked.”

