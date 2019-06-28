Dolly Chawla excited to join ‘Baavle Utaavle’

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Dolly Chawla has been roped in for the show “Baavle Utaavle”, and she is excited about bringing more drama to it.

Dolly, who has worked in shows like “Main Maike Chali Jaungi”, “Thapki Pyaar Ki” and “Sasural Simar Ka”, as well as featured in the movie “Luv Shuv Pyar Vyar”, will play Tikdi in the SAB TV show.

Tikdi is a girl who was married to Guddu in their childhood. She is here to add on to the troubles in Guddu’s life and is a quirky woman who harms others when angry.

“It is an interesting role as my character would be someone who is set to bring in a lot more drama to the current story of the show. It also feels amazing to be a part of a great team as everyone is really hard working and extremely talented,” Dolly said in a statement.

“‘Baavle Utaavle’ has been entertaining its viewers through its exciting twists in the story and I hope the audience enjoys it even more as Tikdi is ready to raise the intrigue levels for everyone,” she added.

–IANS

