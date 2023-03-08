As many as 212 persons were arrested from various parts of the city over inappropriate behaviour during the Dolyatra festival, police said on Wednesday.

The police have also seized 28 liters of liquor on the occasion. “Special security arrangement was made with deployment of additional forces on the streets of the city for the day. An additional force of 1,300 police personnel under the command of 23 officers in the rank of deputy commissioner of police were deployed,” a senior city police official said.

He also said that since the occasion of Shab-e- Barat festival coincided with the festival, additional forces had to be deployed on the streets under the command of three deputy commissioner rank officers.

“A total of 44 motorcycle-borne patrolling teams, 27 heavy radio flying squads and 58 PCR vans were engaged in patrolling duty throughout the day. This time we were especially cautious about controlling festival- related nuisance like forceful application of colours on others, ever tasing and creating nuisance in public in drunken or inebriated state. Special precautions were taken to guard the entry points to the city so that mischief- makers from outside cannot enter the city and create nuisance here,” the police official said.

Similar security arrangements continue on Wednesday on account of Holi.

20230308-112005