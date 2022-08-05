Batters Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence on Friday were named in a 13-man England Lions, to be captained by Sam Billings, for the four-day tour match against South Africa in a four-day match at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury, starting from August 9.

England Men’s Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood has been appointed Head Coach for the match. Sibley last played Test cricket for England in the second Test against India at Lord’s last year. But he has scored 625 runs in 11 matches for his county side Warwickshire in the ongoing County Championship.

Lawrence, on the other hand, has not featured for England in Test cricket since the tour of West Indies earlier this year. A hamstring injury has troubled him in County Championship, where he had made 318 runs in eight matches for his side Essex.

Apart from Billings, Sibley and Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Keaton Jennings, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson are the other Test cricketers in the squad for the tour match. With England set to tour Pakistan and New Zealand, the tour match gives these players a chance to push their cases for the overseas Test tours.

“We are delighted that the Lions will have a competitive fixture against the South African tourists. The squad strongly represents some of the country’s current, next best and future England players. For some players, this game will be important preparation going into the Test series.”

“These matches for the Lions are pivotal as we try to build the depth of players that can further enhance the way the Test team have been playing this summer. It is a reward for players who have scored runs and taken wickets this season in the LVInsurance County Championship campaign and have caught our eye in how they’ve gone about their business,” said Mo Bobat, ECB Performance Director.

The tour match is clashing directly with many matches in The Hundred, meaning that teams will have to play without many of their players. “I would also like to thank The Hundred teams and respective Head Coaches who have enabled the eight players who are playing in the competition the opportunity to play for the Lions. We are grateful for their support,” concluded Bobat.

England Lions squad versus South Africa: Sam Billings (Captain), Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Sam Conners, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Liam Patterson-White, James Rew, Ollie Robinson and Dom Sibley

