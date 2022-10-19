BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Domestic air traffic registers annual growth of 64.61%

NewsWire
0
0

Domestic air traffic registered an annual growth of 64.61 per cent and monthly growth of 46.54 per cent as passengers travelling within the country from January to September increased to 8.74 crore as against 5.31 crore recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, according to the latest data released by the DGCA.

As per the data, nearly 1.03 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines in September as against 70.66 lakh during the same period last year.

The passenger load factor or occupancy of the airlines remained on the higher side in the range of 75 to 85 per cent.

Newly launched Akasa Air marked an 81.2 per cent occupancy last month.

SpiceJet recorded the highest occupancy of 85.8 per cent, followed by at 81.4 per cent, Air India 77 per cent and GoFirst 83.2 per cent.

Industry sources said that the number of Covid casesAhave recorded a downward trend in the last couple of weeks resulting in restoration of normalcy in the aviation traffic.

Recently, the aviation regulator announced the removal of lower and upper limits on airfares in the country.

It was done after discussions on removing the fare bands for domestic airfares were held among stakeholders, including government authorities and airlines.

Carriers were of the view that removal of the pricing caps is required for the full-fledged recovery of domestic air traffic.

20221019-131605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IRDAI should exercise caution, be customer friendly while relaxing regulations: Experts

    UP prescribes norms for purchase and storage of liquor

    Not correct to shut down manufacturing unit on mere technical irregularity:...

    GST exemption may lead to price hike of vaccines: FM