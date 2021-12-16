INDIA

Domestic help involved in murder of elderly Srinagar woman arrested

By NewsWire
0
11

A non-local domestic help who allegedly murdered his employee – an elderly woman – in Srinagar city on Thursday was arrested while trying to flee, police said

Police said the elderly woman was killed by her domestic help in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

The domestic help, belonging to Uttarakhand, also stole some cash and jewellery from the house, police said.

“The accused attacked the elderly lady with a knife. She succumbed to her injuries,” an officer said.

The accused as Omprakash Sah, 21, was intercepted and arrested at Tikri on the Srinagar-Jammu highway while on way to Jammu, police said.

The stolen cash and jewellery has been recovered from the accused, a police source said.

20211216-230622

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Toll free UPSC helpline number for reserved categories candidates

PM dials CMs of Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, U’Khand on Covid

Empires of terror are temporary, says PM Modi

Marriage to Nikhil Jain not legal, separated long back: Nushrat Jahan