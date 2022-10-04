INDIA

Domestic helper main accused in killing of J&K DG Prisons: Police (Ld)

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that a domestic helper was the main accused in the killing of Hemant Kumar Lohia, Director General, Prisons.

The police have also released the photographs of the accused and put out phone numbers for sharing any information about him.

“In the initial investigation into the incident of death of DG Prisons, HK Lohia, it has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed resident of Ramban is the main accused,” police said.

“Some CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after commission of this crime.”

Police said Ahmed was working in this house for nearly six months, and added that initial investigation also revealed that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was under depression.

“So far no terror act is apparent as per initial investigation, but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state,” police said.

Lohia was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Jammu residence, the police said on Tuesday.

Police sources said the throat-slit body of the senior IPS officer was allegedly found at his residence in Jammu city.

“The servant of the top officer is absconding. The body has been sent for medico-legal formalities. It apparently looks like a murder. It is not a terror-related incident,” police had said earlier.

Lohia was an IPS officer of 1992 batch and was a native of Assam.

20221004-102004

