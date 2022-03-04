BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Domestic wheat prices hit fresh high on export demand

By NewsWire
0
0

Prices of wheat in India hit a fresh lifetime high on Friday due to a strong export demand for the foodgrain.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is expected to reduce supply as both the countries are major producers of wheat.

In the key market of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the foodgrain was sold at Rs 2,400-Rs 2,500 per quintal (100 kg) on Friday as against Rs 2,400 the previous day.

Until recently, it traded at around Rs 2,000-2,100.

“The current rise in prices of wheat will reduce the inflow of the foodgrain into the mandis as the buyers will purchase it from the farm gate itself,” an Indore-based trader said.

“Wheat trading above MSP is also an indication that the Centre will have relatively lower quantity to procure directly from the farmers,” the trader told IANS.

The Minimum Support Price for wheat for 2022-23 marketing season is fixed at Rs 2,015 per 100 kg.

Farmers usually show interest in the central procurement programme when the commodity’s market price typically falls below the Centre’s assured support price.

20220304-180603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.