Domino’s to roll out electric pizza delivery fleet with Chevy Bolts in US

Pizza restaurant chain Domino’s has announced that it will roll out more than 800 electric pizza delivery vehicles with Chevy Bolts, for electrifying pizza delivery in the US.

This month, more than 100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles will be delivered to a few franchise and corporate stores throughout the US, and 700 more will roll out in the coming months.

“Domino’s launched pizza delivery in 1960 with a Volkswagen Beetle, rolled out the DXP– a custom-built pizza delivery vehicle– in 2015,” said Russell Weiner, CEO, Domino’s.

“We’ve made a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time,” Weiner added.

Electric cars benefit Domino’s outlets in several ways, such as it reduces average maintenance costs than non-electric vehicles, it provides enough battery life with the possibility for days of deliveries, and more, without any financial impact of high gas prices.

“Today, Domino’s already delivers with electric bikes and scooters in 24 international markets, including the US,” the company said.

