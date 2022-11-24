Ex-‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Donal Bisht talks about how she prepared for her role and braved several injuries while shooting for the show ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’ starring Gashmeer Mahajani. She shares how she held her breath underwater despite the fact that she has water phobia.

In the web series, ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’ she is playing the character of Kavya Grewal, who is a clinical psychologist. “She’s very soft from the outside but from inside she is like a hard nut. She’s very strong mentally and she helps out people through her mental abilities. She understands people and how she helps them to get out from the pain which these people are facing.”

Donal recalls doing a sequence under water and says: “I needed to be within the water and maintain my breath. Since I am not a swimmer, I didn’t know how to hold my breath for this long. That was very tough for me and that too for many angles and many shots. However I am an actor and I really love my job. That zeal possibly makes me able to do all that.”

The 28-year-old actress, who is known for her roles in ‘Ek Deewaana Tha’, and ‘Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ shares how she performed all the stunts on her own without the body double.

She adds: “I did it without the body double and normally actors don’t do it if they don’t know certain things which is fair but I think I want to experience all forms of adventures in my life and want to do things on my own, so I took it and did it. And actors themselves doing it becomes easier for the director also or for the shows or film to take the shots.”

“I am very grateful to God and happy that my hard work is paying me off with all the love and appreciation I am getting from my audiences and receiving the awards for my performances in ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’ and it’s making me work harder and never let down my audiences. I can’t thank enough to my fans for showering so much love to my character Kavya,” concludes Donal expressing her gratitude towards the audience for appreciating her character in the series.

She is making her Telugu debut with ‘Kumbhakarna’ which was earlier called ‘Dare To Sleep’.

‘Tu Zakhm Hai’ streams on MX Player.

