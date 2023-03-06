SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Donna Vekic topples top seed Garcia to clinch Monterrey Open title

NewsWire
0
0

Donna Vekic of Croatia captured her fourth career title after defeating top seed Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the final of the Monterrey Open.

Sunday’s win netted Vekic her first Top 10 win of the season and first title since 2021. The Croatian will rise to No.24 on Monday, continuing her surge up the rankings after being sidelined by injury this time last year.

Her victory sealed a 14-2 start to the 2023 season, just one win shy of the tour’s leaders in match wins, with Garcia and Belinda Bencic setting the mark with 15 wins apiece.

Vekic finished the match with 33 winners to 26 unforced errors. Garcia hit 47 winners, including a personal season-high 15 aces, to 34 unforced errors.

“It was a crazy match until the end, (Garcia) was playing so well, playing so deep,” Vekic said, after her win. “I was trying to win as many points as I could. It was not easy, but I’m really happy to win.

“It’s been a great start of the year for me. If the title didn’t come now, I believe that it would have come soon. So I’ve been playing good tennis, and I just need to keep working hard and hopefully stay healthy, and I’m sure I will keep having good results.”

20230306-141405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WTC final: First day’s play called off due to rain

    Pak pacer Hasan Ali looking to pick Anderson’s brains during Lancashire...

    Sports official Sacheti passes away

    FIFA World Cup: 24 years later, Abedzadeh and Reyna set to...