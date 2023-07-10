INDIA

Donor cards can now be redeemed at all blood banks in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided that voluntary blood donors can now use their donor cards in exchange for blood from any of the state-run blood banks in the state.

The state blood transfusion council (SBTC) announced that the blood donor cards issued by any of the government blood banks after voluntary blood donation can be redeemed at all the state blood banks.

Earlier, the donor card could be exchanged only at the same blood bank that issued the card.

Donor cards are issued for each unit of blood donated voluntarily and for which blood is not obtained in exchange. In case blood is obtained for patient in exchange of the donation, no donor card is issued.

“The decision has been taken by the state core committee of the SBTC. This decision came after it was observed that donors who wanted to get blood in exchange of a donor card faced difficulty when they were in need but in another district or when they visited any blood bank, other than where they donated blood,” said a letter sent to all state-run blood banks in Uttar Pradesh by SBTC.

Dr Tulika Chandra, head of department, transfusion medicine at the King George’s Medical University said, “Healthy people often donate blood so that they may get blood in exchange if they or their loved ones need it. This decision will help a lot of people who do not find a donor at time of need but can use donor card.”

“Sometimes blood group is not available at one blood bank and people go to another. If one donor card is valid for many blood banks, it will be a relief, else those with a donor card too would have to look for a donor. Getting a donor at a place where you do not know anyone is a difficult task as often searching for donor takes time,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

All the state-run blood banks have been asked to comply with the order and inform the SBTC.

2023071036813

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wheat’s alternative jowar more resilient to climate change, requires less water

    Drugs, cash, other items of Rs 102 cr seized in poll-bound...

    4 killed in Jammu car accident

    Fashion Renting: Changing the way we shop