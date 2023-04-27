INDIA

‘Don’t accept verdict’: Seer faults SC for hearing pleas to recognise same-sex marriage

With the Supreme Court presently hearing a bunch of pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage, a Hindu seer said on Thursday that any such verdict will be a “blot on humanity” and called on people to not to accept it.

“This is our matter. The court should not get involved in this. Judges should be told that nature will punish such people. If there is such a decision by the court, then there is no need to accept it,” Nischalanand Saraswati, the 145th Shankaracharya of the Govardhana Peetham, Puri, told mediapersons at the ‘Guru Deeksha’ programme at the Gopeshwar Mahadev Temple here.

“The judges from whom the decision is about to come or will come should be asked whether ‘you have married an impotent, being impotent? If you are a man, have you married a man? If you are a woman, have you married a woman?’ It is a blot on humanity.

“This will encourage adultery. Marriage occupies the first place in the religious field. This is a matter of our domain, not the domain of the court. Homosexuality will lead to animalism, it is against nature,” the seer said.

