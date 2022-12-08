INDIA

Don’t accuse Speaker on Twitter: Birla advises TMC MP Mahua Moitra

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla advised Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the House that the Speaker should not be accused on Twitter.

On Thursday, Birla, without naming anyone said that as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha he gave all the MPs a chance to speak in the House but some members resorted to Twitter to allege the opposite.

He asked the MPs not to make such allegations against the Speaker.

During the session, Birla gave TMC MP Mahua Moitra a chance to ask a question to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during Question Hour.

Birla stopped Scindia in the middle of his reply and commented on the Twitter incident.

During the budget session in February, Moitra alleged that the Presiding Officer did not give her a chance to speak and tweeted similar allegations.

Expressing strong displeasure over Moitra’s behaviour, Birla said that commenting on the Chair inside and outside, was a violation of the dignity and decorum of the House and added that such comments on social media or elsewhere should be avoided.

20221208-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu & Kashmir: New promises of development

    PM Modi invites ideas for ‘Mann Ki Baat’

    Haryana scripts history with twin medals: Khattar

    Murmu highlights India’s success story in maiden address to nation (Ld)