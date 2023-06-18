Goa, Daman, and Diu Freedom Fighter Association President Gurudas Kunde on Sunday appealed to the Goa government not to allow liquor sale at Aguada fort (museum) and other historic places.

Kunde was speaking at the State level function of Goa Revolution Day at Azad Maidan Panjim. Governor P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present on the occasion.

He recalled the acts of courage and sacrifice of freedom fighters for liberation of Goa and also highlighted the history of Goa revolution day on the occasion.

“Portuguese used to put us in Reis Magus and Aguada jail. Both these jails are turned into museums. They are not just museums, but temples of Goa’s liberation fight. In Aguada jail, the government has started a liquor bar. I have heard that even room service will be started there. Don’t make it an entertainment centre for singing and dancing,” Kunde said.

He said that such historic places should be an inspiration to the tourists visiting the state. “Preserve its sanctity. Many sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Goa, we need to respect them,” he said.

“There are around 15 to 20 freedom fighters alive. We don’t have votes. But our principles are intact. Don’t neglect us as we don’t have votes. There are issues of our pensions, please resolve them,” he said.

Earlier in February a delegation of freedom fighters had visited the Aguada Fort and had reportedly found that the private agency had put up a food court and a bar. They had objected to such business activities in the fort area.

Meanwhile, freedom dighters offered floral tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s statue at the historic Aguada Fort in Aguada, Bardez on the celebration of Goa Revolution Day.

The Goa Revolution Day, popularly known as “Kranti Din,” is commemorated every year on June 18 to recall the sacrifices of freedom fighters and martyrs of Goa’s liberation struggle.

20230618-202202