Don’t allow tech to take control of lives: PM to students

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that students should look at technology as a friend even as he cautioned them against allowing technology to take control of their lives. The Prime Minister was addressing a select audience of students, teachers and parents at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, on Monday.

Pointing out that social networking is important, the Prime Minister said that today social networking is dominated by the social media. Cautioning against allowing technology to take control of lives, the Prime Minister encouraged people to go out and personally interact with the people.

The Prime Minister said that students should ensure that at least one hour per day should be kept free of technology. He asked the gathering of students, parents and teachers if they could keep one room of their homes, totally technology-free.

The prime minister was replying in response to questions about the importance of technology posed by two students, Deepesh Rai from Sikkim and Divya from Andaman and Nicobar.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an initiative by the Prime Minister to help the student community overcome examination-related stress. Students from across the country are invited to field questions to the Prime Minister and selected students are invited to meet him.

