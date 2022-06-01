Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil on Wednesday appealed to party workers to not build pressure on him by seeking tickets for the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Patil had made a similar appeal to party workers a few months back as well.

During a closed-door meeting with party workers and leaders of Narmada district, Patil said, “No worker or leader should form a group and approach me for Assembly tickets. There are 182 Assembly seats, and many aspiring candidates will get the nod. If any person attempts to influence the state leadership, his/her request will never be entertained.”

“Such statements encourage the party workers. If there is a fair opportunity to get ticket, the party cadres will work with full energy and enthusiasm until the tickets are distributed,” said senior journalist Janak Purohit, who has covered the BJP closely for more than 30 years.

But when it comes to finalising ticket distribution, winnability has been the sole criteria for the BJP which is seldom compromised, Purohit said.

