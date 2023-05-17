Health Canada is warning consumers not to buy unauthorized heath products to terminate or prevent pregnancy from Dr. Pooja websites as they may pose serious health risks.

The government department responsible for national health says it is aware of two “Dr. Pooja” websites (https://www.drpoojaclinic.ca/ and http://drpoojacliniccynaecologist.com/) selling unauthorized prescription drugs for medical abortion labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol, and unauthorized over-the-counter drugs for emergency contraception labelled to contain levonorgestrel.

The websites have been directed to stop selling unauthorized health products and Health Canada is also working to have the websites removed.

Anyone who has taken unauthorized products labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol from these websites should seek immediate medical attention, Health Canada says. Anyone who has taken unauthorized products labelled to contain levonorgestrel, speak to your health care professional to receive a proper health assessment and medical care.

Additionally, unauthorized drugs should be brought to a local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Canadians are urged to avoid buying health products from questionable or untrustworthy websites as well as to bee aware of the risks of buying heath products online. For example, they may be ineffective, expired, mislabeled, subject to recalls, or counterfeit versions of authorized products. Unauthorized drugs may also have no active ingredients, the wrong ingredients, or dangerous additives such as prescription drugs not listed on the label.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada, the department added. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). Canadians can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada’s Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.