INDIA

Don’t care if I have to stay in jail for few months for fake allegations: Sisodia

NewsWire
0
0

Amid speculation of getting arrested by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that he does not care if he has to stay in jail for a few months.

Ahead of leaving for questioning by the CBI in the liquor case, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, “Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us”.

In the same tweet he added, “I don’t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a minor thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

While retweeting the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you”.

There was a heavy security deployment at his residence as the party workers and supporters gathered outside before Sisodia’s leaving for questioning. The deputy chief minister was asked earlier to appear for the questioning on February 19. However, he had requested the probe agency to defer the questioning as he was busy in ‘finalising the budget for the capital city’.

20230226-104205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Take Chief Forest Conservator’s nod to axe trees for Metro Phase...

    ED conducts raids in Odisha, arrests bizman in PMLA case

    Kerala logs 10,944 more Covid cases, 120 deaths

    TN 2nd Sero survey shows 23% sample have Covid-19 antibodies