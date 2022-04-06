INDIA

Don’t complain about fuel prices, buy e-vehicles instead: Goa Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Instead of complaining about rising fuel prices, people should purchase e-bikes and electric cars, Goa’s Law and Judiciary Minister Nilesh Cabral said on Wednesday.

Cabral also said that at least Indians are fortunate that “we can buy petrol and diesel, unlike the residents of Sri Lanka which is facing bankruptcy”.

“Look at what is happening today. At least we get petrol and diesel, look at what is happening in Sri Lanka. We have to understand what the situation is. I also feel petrol should be priced at Rs 50. But it cannot happen practically,” Cabral told reporters, when asked to comment on rising fuel prices.

In Goa, petrol is available at around Rs 106 per litre.

“So we have to make a change in ourselves. I will advise people to buy electrical vehicles and start moving around with them so that you can save your money and save your environment also. They say prices have increased and yet they buy petrol. They must be in a position to buy an (e)-bike,” Cabral told reporters at the BJP state headquarters in Panaji.

“If it (Petrol) is only 100 rupees (per litre), then why are you scared of buying it (at the price),” he also said.

Cabral further said that the state government already had a scheme in place for subsidised purchase of electric vehicles.

“Use electrical bikes and cars. The government is giving subsidy. You will do two things. You will save environment of pollution by petrol and diesel vehicles. And (money in) your pocket will also be saved,” Cabral said.

20220406-181208

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Conscious purchases and recognition of design crafts is a global trend’

    1,380 police personnel awarded medals, announces MHA

    Varanasi to get its 85th ghat, the NaMo Ghat

    Dung stuffed in mouth of Telangana minor boys on suspicion of...