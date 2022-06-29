Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday cautioned Acharya Pramod Krishnam not to cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha and question his own government in Rajasthan over the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Krishnam had questioned the police ‘laxity’ in the Udaipur incident, saying “after being threatened, why security was not given to Kanhaiya Lal (the Udaipur victim), police with murderers, why no action being taken against SSP DIG”.

Acharya is a known supporter of Sachin Pilot and has been critical of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Reacting to his remarks, Ramesh said in a series of tweets, “You have crossed the Lakshman Rekha second time and what you have written is factually incorrect.”

Ramesh said, “By holding an all-party meeting and genuinely hearing the suggestions from everyone, the CM has shown the way as to how to build confidence and promote peace; Congress strengthens democratic traditions and norms, especially at times of crisis.”

Earlier, Krishnam had advised Uddhav Thackarey to step down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, following which Ramesh had said that neither Krishnam is the party’s official spokesperson nor it’s an official party line.

20220630-000803