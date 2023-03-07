INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

‘Don’t deliver bhaang’, Zomato tells user; Delhi Police joins in

NewsWire
0
0

As Holi posts and memes flood social media ahead of the festival of colours, a post by Zomato saying that they “don’t deliver bhaang ki goli”, has gone viral.

Twitter user Shubham had been repeatedly enquiring if the platform delivers “bhaang ki goli”.

In response, Zomato said: “Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don’t deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times”.

Delhi Police also joined the conversation, posting: “If anyone meets Shubham…. tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang”.

The tweet caught the attention of many on the platform and drew several reactions.

“Hello @zomato, I live in Delhi not Gurugram. It has been a ritual to consume Bhaang on Holi every year, more so because my birthday falls on Holi. Please try to understand my situation,” a user replied to Zomato’s tweet.

‘Bhaang’ is made from the leaves of the cannabis plant and is usually consumed in Holi mixed with “thandai” or in some foods. When the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act classified cannabis as a “drug” in 1985, it exempted bhaang on social and cultural grounds.

20230307-171804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests on China transgression...

    ‘Dial 112’, says traffic police as ex-cop reports high parking ticket...

    India will always be B’desh’s ‘reliable friend’: Jaishankar

    BJP to fight 2023 assembly polls on development agenda: K’taka CM