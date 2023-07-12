Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to tourists not to venture into sea and waterfall ponds after drinking liquor as drowning cases are being reported.

“I request all to avoid venturing into ponds near waterfalls. Tourists visiting the state are unaware about the depth of the water near the waterfalls and one should not venture into it after drinking liquor. Since last one and half month, 15 to 20 persons have died due to drowning,” Sawant said.

He also said that youth should not venture into ponds and sea during the monsoon season.

“We are taking precautions and measures so that no such cases take place, hence we will try to deploy guards in these areas,” Sawant told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“Even tourists should restrain themselves from venturing into the sea (beaches) during the rainy season,” Sawant said.

The Goa government has prohibited entry of people to all the wildlife sanctuaries and waterfalls in the state following two recent deaths.

Two persons had recently drowned in the Mainapi waterfall in Netravali, Sanguem. The entry prohibition order was issued by the Additional Principal Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, Umakant on Tuesday.

The order states that that due to continuous heavy rainfall in the state, and high water current in rivers in forest areas, entry for public inside all wildlife sanctuaries and to waterfalls shall be prohibited until further orders. It further said that deputy conservators of forests have been directed to review the situation and report.

