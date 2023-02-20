INDIASCI-TECH

Don’t fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

NewsWire
0
0

People looking for passport related services should not fall prey to the fake websites or mobile applications targeting people online, the government warned on Monday.

It has come to the notice of the authorities that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges, a government alert said.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges for filling up the online application form and scheduling appointments for passport and related services. Some of these fake website are registered in the domain name *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.indiapassport.org, www.online-passportindia.com, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.passport-india.in, www.passport-seva.in, www.applypassport.org and many other similar looking websites,” said the alert on fake websites related to passport services.

“It is therefore advised to all citizens applying for Indian passport and related services that they should not visit the above mentioned fraudulent websites or make payment related to passport services. The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for Passport services is www.passportindia.gov.in,” said the alert.

Alternatively, applicants may also use the official mobile app mPassport Seva which can be downloaded from Android and iOS application store, said the alert.

20230220-172007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rehabilitation of homeless and street children in Jammu and Kashmir

    ‘Disappointing budget for medical devices sector’

    Massive python hitches ride to Taj Mahal on e-rickshaw!

    Maha: After prohibitory orders, uneasy calm in Amravati (Ld)