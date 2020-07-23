Don’t get ‘too arrogant’ post PL title win: Lampard to Liverpool

London, July 23 (IANS) Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned Premier League champions Liverpool to not be complacent after their title success.

Liverpool added cherry on top of their Premier League trophy presentation party with a 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Lampard exchanged words in the technical area too after Mateo Kovacic launched into Sadio Mane from behind to halt the Senegal international’s run from the halfway line.

“For me, it wasn’t a foul from Kovacic, and there were a lot of things that weren’t going our way. But I’ve not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he’s managed this team has been fantastic,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

“Fair play to Liverpool football club, they’ve won the league, but also don’t get too arrogant with it. That was my point, but it’s done. In match play, you can get emotional and that was it.”

“It was an extraordinary game,” Lampard added. “Even when you say they threatened to run away with it, I felt we were in it. I could feel that in the way we were playing.

“It was a turnover and a great strike. A non-foul and then another strike that goes into the top corner. On the third, it was terrible from us defending the corner.

“But other than that in match play, we were OK. The first goal gave us hope and the lads showed great character but they’re a fantastic team and we can’t afford to make those mistakes.

“Some of the stuff I saw tonight from our team was resilience and quality. At 4-3, if we didn’t concede the fifth, I felt like we were coming. But it wasn’t to be,” he further said.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all scored goals for the Reds against Chelsea in what turned out to be a goalfest at Anfield.

“You can never be happy in defeat, but when you see the quality of the first two Liverpool goals, you understand what this place is and why they’re so successful at the moment,” said Lampard.

“We’re building towards that, and we’re going to have to suck this in tonight as it’s where we want to get to one day,” he added.

After the match, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson climbed the podium on the Kop to receive trophy and officially end the club’s 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England again.

–IANS

dm/aak/bbh/