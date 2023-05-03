Hitting out at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his remark that 90 per cent of the crimes are committed by migrant labourers, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday told Sawant to first look into his own Cabinet before finding criminals from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

“To find criminals in Goa, you don’t have to go as far as Bihar or Uttar Pradesh @DrPramodPSawant. Look into your own cabinet, 44 per cent ministers have declared serious cases such as rape, kidnapping, attack on police station etc. Corruption scams and other undeclared crimes are in addition to that,” Goa AAP Vice President, Valmiki Naik, tweeted.

On Monday, Sawant had warned contractors and employers that “maximum crimes committed in Goa are by migrant labourers”, as he asked them to obtain ‘Goa Labour Card’ before engaging them in the work.

“After committing any crime here, the migrant labourer goes back to his native state and then it becomes difficult to nab him or her. If we see the ratio, 90 per cent of the crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers. Be it from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or other areas, I am not going into the details,” Sawant had said.

He also said that if the migrant labourers are registered with the labour department, the government can get data of their address and other details, which can help the police to investigate any case.

“At least if we have their identities, they will restrain themselves from committing crime fearing arrest. Hence it is the responsibility of the contractors and employers to get their labour cards done,” Sawant had said.

In March, Sawant had asked hoteliers to obtain ‘Goa Labour Card’ before employing staff and to check their criminal records, if any, following two incidents of hotel staff attacking foreign women tourists.

“Hoteliers should obtain Goa Labour Card for their staff while they engage them in service. This will help have their permanent address saved with the labour department. Don’t engage staff with criminal records. We have seen that hotel staff are involved in such crimes,” Sawant had said in the Assembly.

