The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for three months to Jitender Tyagi — formerly known as Waseem Rizvi — arrested in connection with hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharam Sansad held in December last year, with the condition that he would not indulge in such speech and give a statement to any media.

A bench, headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, told senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Tyagi, to ask his client not to indulge in hate speech, as harmony has to be maintained in society.

Uttarakhand government counsel submitted before the bench, also comprising Justice Vikram Nath, that Tyagi could only be released on bail if he mended his ways and also assured that he would not indulge into making hate speeches.

The state government added that if one wants to talk about her/his religion is not a problem, but the person should not indulge in hate speeches against other religions.

The bench was also informed that the petitioner suffered from some cardiac problems.

On May 12, the top court people should stay together peacefully and enjoy life, as it issued notice on a bail plea of Tyagi, who was a former Chairperson of UP Shia Waqf Board, before converting to Hinduism.

During the hearing, the bench had emphasised on the need to sensitize the speakers, so that they don’t make speeches, which spoil the atmosphere. Tyagi moved the apex court challenging the Uttarakhand High Court order, which rejected his bail plea in March.

The bench said such speeches spoil the atmosphere and queried the state government counsel whether further investigation was required, as charge sheet has already been filed in the matter.

The bench also queried what is the maximum punishment in the case registered against Tyagi. The state government counsel said the maximum sentence was 5 years, since the speeches were given at a religious place. However, Tyagi’s counsel said Dharam Sansad was not a religious place, and the maximum sentence was 3 years.

After hearing arguments, the top court had issued notice to the Uttarakhand government on Tyagi’s bail plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 17.

The Uttarakhand police arrested Tyagi in January this year over inflammatory speeches at the event in Hardiwar.

