Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha on Thursday said that she does not know who Sukesh Chandrasekhar is.

A day after the jailed conman released his alleged WhatsApp chats with Kavitha and jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, the BRS leader issued a statement.

The BRS leader stated that she was not familiar with Sukesh.

She alleged that unable to politically fight CM KCR, some forces were running a campaign to defame him by targeting her.

Kavitha said that a smear campaign was being carried out against her with fake chats.

The member of Telangana Legislative Council alleged that certain media organisations were publishing false news about the Telangana government, BRS and especially about her.

In a letter written to Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena, Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that his conversation with Kavitha and Jain indicates a nexus between the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the BRS leader in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Kavitha said some anti-Telangana forces who have no courage to check the BRS party’s growing popularity and politically fight KCR’s national action plan were using newspapers, TV channels and YouTube media to run a deliberate smear campaign against BRS.

She said an economic criminal releasing an anonymous letter and, based on this, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao immediately writing a letter to the Election Commission and subsequently, BJP MP Arvind launching a smear campaign on social media as part of the BJP toolkit were all part of a game plan.

“In fact, I am not familiar with Sukhesh Chandrasekhar. I don’t even know who he is but some media organisations, without looking at the facts, published false news,” she said.

Kavitha said these media organisations had done the same earlier with regard to her mobile phones and later retracted.

She alleged that using criminal Sukhesh as a ploy, attempts were being made to defame the Telangana government, BRS party and KCR’s family members.

She found fault with a section of the media for what she called not adhering to basic tenets of journalism and carrying forward their political agenda.

Kavitha said this being an election year, these media organisations may spread more false news and hence, the people of Telangana should remain vigilant.

