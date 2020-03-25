Don’t make COVID-19 patients feel embarrassed, unwanted: Tendulkar

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday urged people not to look down upon those infected with novel coronavirus, adding that its responsibility of the society to make sure that proper care of COVID-19 patients is taken.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Tendulkar said: “As a society, it is our responsibility to make sure that people who have been tested positive for coronavirus get our love and affection. We should take care of them and make sure that they don’t feel embarrassed.”

He said that in order to win the battle against coronavirus pandemic which has claimed many lives in the country as well as across the world, people need to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the health authorities and the government.

“Make sure you take all precautions but also make sure that people infected with coronavirus don’t feel unwanted. We have to maintain social distancing but we don’t have to keep them away from the society,” he said.

“We can win this battle against coronavirus by staying together and taking necessary steps.”

Apart from putting videos to sensitise people, the 46-year-old has also donated Rs 50 lakh to join hands with the Indian government in helping fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the world come to a standstill.

“While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak,” sources in the know of development told IANS.

–IANS

aak/